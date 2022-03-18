Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Reduces Stock Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lessened its holdings in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 125,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.2% in the third quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 98,342 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 6,616 shares in the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 25.0% in the third quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 470,745 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after acquiring an additional 94,242 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust in the third quarter valued at $15,835,000. Finally, GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 7.9% in the third quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 506,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,910,000 after acquiring an additional 36,871 shares in the last quarter. 56.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSEARCA IAU opened at $36.85 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $32.02 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.62.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

