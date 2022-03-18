Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Sells 370 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,126 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $3,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BSV. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 22.9% in the third quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 48,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,983,000 after buying an additional 9,050 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 131,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,753,000 after buying an additional 5,254 shares in the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 37.4% in the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 57,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 15,738 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 13.1% in the third quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 83,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,843,000 after buying an additional 9,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 25.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after buying an additional 2,760 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $78.48. The stock had a trading volume of 2,783,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,053,562. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $78.26 and a 12 month high of $82.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

