Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,754 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,000,437 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,613,745,000 after purchasing an additional 981,186 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,597,954 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $198,355,000 after buying an additional 20,078 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in Medtronic by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 26,878 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $3,369,000 after buying an additional 1,836 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Medtronic by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 8,013 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,004,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IVC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Medtronic by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,834 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total transaction of $631,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 7,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.04, for a total value of $736,524.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $109.74 on Friday. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.38 and a 52-week high of $135.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $104.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.19.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 15.46%. The business had revenue of $7.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MDT shares. Raymond James cut their price target on Medtronic from $127.00 to $116.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Bank of America started coverage on Medtronic in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Thursday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $142.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Medtronic from $138.00 to $115.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.45.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiovascular Portfolio, Neuroscience Portfolio, Medical Surgical Portfolio, and Diabetes Operating Unit. The Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; AF ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; mechanical circulatory support; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

