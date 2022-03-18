Whittier Trust Co. Raises Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 280,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,341 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. owned approximately 0.45% of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF worth $31,441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 248 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000.

Get SPDR S&P Biotech ETF alerts:

Shares of XBI opened at $89.56 on Friday. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1-year low of $80.34 and a 1-year high of $148.39. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $91.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $111.85.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Biotech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.