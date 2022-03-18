Whittier Trust Co. Sells 155 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Whittier Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fragasso Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,948,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $275.59 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $247.82 and a 1-year high of $328.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $281.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $300.39.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

