Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

WLDN traded up $2.37 on Thursday, reaching $29.20. The company had a trading volume of 99,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,997. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.05 and a 200-day moving average of $34.78. The company has a market capitalization of $375.40 million, a P/E ratio of -30.74 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Willdan Group has a one year low of $26.07 and a one year high of $44.57.

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.44. Willdan Group had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.89%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Willdan Group will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WLDN shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th.

In other Willdan Group news, CEO Thomas Donald Brisbin sold 3,427 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.76, for a total value of $108,841.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $209,122.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,638 shares of company stock valued at $2,479,368. Insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WLDN. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 756,312 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,623,000 after purchasing an additional 14,474 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 208,877 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,352,000 after purchasing an additional 6,800 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 652.0% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 89,478 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,150,000 after purchasing an additional 77,580 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 27.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,883 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,727,000 after purchasing an additional 9,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Willdan Group by 683.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,229 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,275,000 after purchasing an additional 31,603 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

