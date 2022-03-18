Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Shares Gap Down to $121.14

Wingstop Inc. (NASDAQ:WING – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $121.14, but opened at $115.85. Wingstop shares last traded at $116.09, with a volume of 3,570 shares traded.

Several research analysts have commented on WING shares. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Wingstop from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush cut their target price on shares of Wingstop from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Wingstop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Wingstop from $168.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Wingstop from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wingstop has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.29.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $145.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35.

Wingstop ( NASDAQ:WING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The restaurant operator reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.08). Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 12.62% and a net margin of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $72.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.54 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Wingstop’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $4.00 per share. This is an increase from Wingstop’s previous None dividend of $3.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.55%.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 5,270 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $795,717.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 1,000 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.50, for a total transaction of $136,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $1,300,835 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WING. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Wingstop by 50.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 167,721 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,438,000 after purchasing an additional 56,450 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Wingstop by 224.5% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,731 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,534,000 after acquiring an additional 6,732 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 13.6% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 55,462 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 6,644 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in Wingstop by 0.7% during the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 65,373 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,717,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Wingstop by 11.5% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop Company Profile (NASDAQ:WING)

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

