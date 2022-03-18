Winnebago Industries, Inc. (WGO) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 on April 27th

Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 16th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 13th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the construction company on Wednesday, April 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 12th.

Winnebago Industries has increased its dividend by 10.5% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. Winnebago Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 6.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Winnebago Industries to earn $10.43 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.9%.

Winnebago Industries stock opened at $59.16 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.49. Winnebago Industries has a 1 year low of $56.58 and a 1 year high of $87.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.18.

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 17th. The construction company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $1.17. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 8.12% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Winnebago Industries will post 12.33 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on WGO shares. CL King upgraded Winnebago Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup started coverage on Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $83.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WGO. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Winnebago Industries by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 130,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $9,794,000 after purchasing an additional 26,761 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 138.0% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 87,132 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,528,000 after purchasing an additional 50,516 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,628 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,344,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 95,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Winnebago Industries in the fourth quarter valued at $3,373,000. 92.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of motorized and towable recreation products. It operates through the following segments: Grand Design towables, Winnebago towables, Winnebago motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft marine and Winnebago specialty vehicles.

