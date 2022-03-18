Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC) Holdings Lifted by Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC

Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,014 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 53,436 shares during the period. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC owned 1.41% of Wintrust Financial worth $73,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Wintrust Financial by 325.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,859 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187 shares during the period. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $209,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 14,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,335,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Wintrust Financial by 1.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 95,889 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,783 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC grew its position in Wintrust Financial by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 208,423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,751,000 after buying an additional 140,585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Wintrust Financial alerts:

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Wintrust Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Raymond James cut their target price on Wintrust Financial from $127.00 to $124.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Wintrust Financial from $105.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Wintrust Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Wintrust Financial from $110.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.50.

NASDAQ:WTFC opened at $94.91 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.37. Wintrust Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $65.66 and a 1-year high of $105.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.03. Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 11.76%. The company had revenue of $429.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.42 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Wintrust Financial Co. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is an increase from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. Wintrust Financial’s payout ratio is 17.92%.

Wintrust Financial Profile (Get Rating)

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), online and mobile banking, and other services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wintrust Financial Co. (NASDAQ:WTFC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Wintrust Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wintrust Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.