Wipro Limited to Post FY2022 Earnings of $0.29 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WIT)

Wipro Limited (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Wipro in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Agarwal now expects that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.30. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $7.70 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Wipro’s FY2023 earnings at $0.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS.

Get Wipro alerts:

Wipro (NYSE:WIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 11th. The information technology services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Wipro had a net margin of 16.25% and a return on equity of 19.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. CLSA upgraded shares of Wipro from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wipro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wipro currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.31.

Shares of NYSE WIT opened at $7.94 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $7.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company has a market cap of $43.40 billion, a PE ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.77. Wipro has a 52-week low of $6.09 and a 52-week high of $9.96.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.012 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 21st. Wipro’s payout ratio is currently 3.45%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,524,488 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $151,518,000 after purchasing an additional 282,112 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,235,768 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $99,901,000 after purchasing an additional 213,709 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 104.1% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,915,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $61,820,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527,569 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Wipro by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,694,559 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $65,338,000 after purchasing an additional 419,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Wipro by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,658,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $35,707,000 after buying an additional 96,166 shares during the period. 2.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wipro Company Profile (Get Rating)

Wipro Ltd. is a global information technology, consulting and outsourcing company, which engages in the development and integration of solutions. It operates through the Information Technology Services, India State Run Enterprise (ISRE), and Information Technology Products segments. The Information Technology Services segment provides a range of IT and IT-enabled services, which include digital strategy advisory, customer-centric design, technology consulting, IT consulting, custom application design, development, re-engineering and maintenance, systems integration, package implementation, global infrastructure services, analytics services, business process services, research and development, and hardware and software design to enterprises worldwide.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wipro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wipro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.