WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW) Shares Up 1%

WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund (NYSEARCA:DGRW – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $61.98 and last traded at $61.98. 1,192,552 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 68% from the average session volume of 708,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $61.39.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.63.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. Quality Dividend Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.