Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Director Sells $143,565.00 in Stock

Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) Director Robert H. Herz sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.71, for a total value of $143,565.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
NYSE WK opened at $103.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $130.30. Workiva Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.00 and a twelve month high of $173.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of -137.99 and a beta of 1.45.
Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The software maker reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $120.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $117.10 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 8.51% and a negative return on equity of 39.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Workiva during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Workiva by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 370 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Workiva by 3,381.8% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 383 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Workiva during the third quarter worth about $97,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Workiva by 194.5% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.94% of the company’s stock.
Workiva Company Profile (Get Rating)
Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.
