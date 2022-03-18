WOWswap Hits Market Cap of $3.17 Million (WOW)

WOWswap (WOW) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. WOWswap has a total market capitalization of $3.17 million and $41,921.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.57 or 0.00013334 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002393 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001900 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00045365 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,944.69 or 0.07043299 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41,793.25 or 0.99963777 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 67.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.96 or 0.00033397 BTC.

WOWswap Coin Profile

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 567,996 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Buying and Selling WOWswap

