WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider John Rogers Sells 105,949 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.59), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,439,749.09).
LON WPP opened at GBX 1,060.50 ($13.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,127.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,071.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WPP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 868.80 ($11.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.01).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.
WPP Company Profile (Get Rating)
WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.
