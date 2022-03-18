WPP plc (LON:WPP) Insider John Rogers Sells 105,949 Shares of Stock

WPP plc (LON:WPP – Get Rating) insider John Rogers sold 105,949 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,045 ($13.59), for a total transaction of £1,107,167.05 ($1,439,749.09).

LON WPP opened at GBX 1,060.50 ($13.79) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £12.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,127.16 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,071.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.75, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.92. WPP plc has a 12 month low of GBX 868.80 ($11.30) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,231.50 ($16.01).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 18.70 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a yield of 1.59%. This is a boost from WPP’s previous dividend of $12.50. WPP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.50%.

WPP has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group set a GBX 1,550 ($20.16) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays downgraded shares of WPP to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 1,475 ($19.18) to GBX 1,250 ($16.25) in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of WPP from GBX 1,090 ($14.17) to GBX 1,030 ($13.39) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 1,450 ($18.86) price objective on shares of WPP in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WPP presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,271.80 ($16.54).

WPP plc, a creative transformation company, provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe. The company operates through three segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies.

