WT Wealth Management Cuts Holdings in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

WT Wealth Management lowered its position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 14.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,204 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 128,032 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $46,726,000 after purchasing an additional 10,753 shares during the period. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Lululemon Athletica in the second quarter valued at about $219,000. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 63.8% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on LULU. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $468.00 to $485.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Lululemon Athletica from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.67.

LULU opened at $307.60 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $321.41 and a 200 day moving average of $386.76. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $278.00 and a fifty-two week high of $485.83.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

