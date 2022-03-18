WT Wealth Management Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,016 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 47.4% in the third quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tempus Wealth Planning LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:XMLV opened at $54.75 on Friday. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 1-year low of $50.89 and a 1-year high of $58.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $54.64.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XMLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.