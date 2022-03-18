WT Wealth Management Sells 2,387 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD)

WT Wealth Management trimmed its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PTBD – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 145,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,387 shares during the quarter. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of WT Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF were worth $3,924,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 87.3% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF by 5.7% during the third quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,553 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PTBD opened at $24.83 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot US Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $24.72 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.87 and its 200 day moving average is $26.65.

