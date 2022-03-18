WT Wealth Management Sells 457 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

WT Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,578 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 457 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADBE. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Adobe by 2,350.0% during the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 49 shares of the software company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 857.1% during the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 53.3% during the 3rd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 92 shares of the software company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $444.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $209.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $407.94 and a 52 week high of $699.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $483.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $576.07.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The software company reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.20. Adobe had a net margin of 30.55% and a return on equity of 36.06%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current year.

ADBE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $725.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $640.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $720.00 to $650.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $680.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Adobe from $630.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $647.00.

In related news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 474 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.61, for a total transaction of $258,619.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CMO Ann Lewnes sold 10,004 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.63, for a total transaction of $5,078,330.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 22,570 shares of company stock valued at $11,624,618. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

