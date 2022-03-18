X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,553. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 10,474 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 227.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 7,118 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of X4 Pharmaceuticals by 139.8% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 60,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 35,256 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in X4 Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 137,294 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 16,900 shares during the period. 76.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.

