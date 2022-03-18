X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.22 EPS

X4 Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XFOR – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.22), Fidelity Earnings reports. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.91) earnings per share.
Shares of NASDAQ:XFOR traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 642,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 729,553. The firm has a market cap of $43.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.48 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 6.10, a current ratio of 6.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. X4 Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $1.31 and a 1 year high of $10.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.51.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on XFOR shares. HC Wainwright cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut X4 Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on X4 Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday.
About X4 Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)
X4 Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in developing human antibodies for treating infectious diseases. The company focuses on restoring healthy immune system function by developing novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its products in pipeline include X4P-001, X4P-002, and X4P-003.
