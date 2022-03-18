Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XELB. Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the third quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 23,444 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 28,872 shares during the period. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 12,400 shares during the period. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

About Xcel Brands

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

