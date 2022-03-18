Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the February 13th total of 15,500 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 67,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of NASDAQ:XELB opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.21 and its 200-day moving average is $1.35. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.61.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Xcel Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
About Xcel Brands (Get Rating)
Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xcel Brands (XELB)
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
- Candence Design Stock is Rebounding
Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.