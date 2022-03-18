Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the textile maker’s stock.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.52 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.35. Xcel Brands has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $4.15.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XELB. Veritable L.P. grew its position in Xcel Brands by 156.3% in the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 38,444 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 23,444 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in Xcel Brands by 201.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,175 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 28,872 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $65,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Xcel Brands by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 66,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 12,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xcel Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $442,000. Institutional investors own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

Xcel Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and consumer products company in the United States. The company designs, produces, markets, wholesales, and sells branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products; and acquires consumer lifestyle brands, including the Isaac Mizrahi, the Judith Ripka, the Halston Brand, the, the C Wonder, the Lori Goldstein, and other brands.

