XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPHYF – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a decline of 18.2% from the February 13th total of 5,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 10,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

XPHYF stock opened at $0.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.58 million, a P/E ratio of -3.34 and a beta of -1.06. XPhyto Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.72 and a twelve month high of $2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day moving average of $0.99.

XPhyto Therapeutics Corp. operates as a bioscience company in Germany and Canada. It develops drug delivery methods, such as transdermal patches and oral dissolvable films designed for delivery of neurological medications; and psychedelic medicine to treat mental health-related medical conditions, such as depression, anxiety, addiction, and trauma-related stress disorder.

