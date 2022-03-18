Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Brokerages expect that Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Xylem’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.22 billion and the highest is $1.33 billion. Xylem posted sales of $1.26 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Xylem will report full-year sales of $5.33 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.31 billion to $5.35 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $5.73 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.67 billion to $5.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Xylem.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 14.67%. Xylem’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share.

XYL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Xylem from $111.00 to $98.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 price objective for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.40.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.7% in the third quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 1,892 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 20,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 4,416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Xylem by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Green Alpha Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Xylem by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 83.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of XYL stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,283,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,533,187. Xylem has a twelve month low of $82.03 and a twelve month high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $96.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $115.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.84 billion, a PE ratio of 37.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Xylem’s payout ratio is presently 51.06%.

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

