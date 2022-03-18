Yankuang Energy Group (OTCMKTS:YZCAY) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $20.09

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:YZCAY – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $20.09 and traded as high as $24.82. Yankuang Energy Group shares last traded at $24.82, with a volume of 1,820 shares changing hands.

YZCAY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Yankuang Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Yankuang Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Yankuang Energy Group Company Limited engages in the mining, preparation, and sale of coal in worldwide. It offers thermal, PCI, and coking coal for electric power, metallurgy and chemical industry, etc.; produces and sells coal chemicals, as well as electricity and related heat supply services; and explores for potash mineral.

