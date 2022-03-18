YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Buys 352 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,191 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Gartner accounts for about 0.9% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Gartner were worth $4,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IT. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 371,624.8% in the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,668,863 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 4,667,607 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 13,031.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,635,242 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $496,917,000 after buying an additional 1,622,789 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 115.5% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,305,305 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $396,657,000 after buying an additional 699,707 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Gartner by 183.5% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 874,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $265,832,000 after buying an additional 566,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Gartner during the third quarter worth approximately $135,777,000. 92.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Alwyn Dawkins sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.41, for a total value of $273,410.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gartner from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $336.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Gartner from $357.00 to $339.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $347.80.

Shares of NYSE IT opened at $290.04 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.42 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $285.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $307.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. Gartner, Inc. has a 52-week low of $179.59 and a 52-week high of $368.99.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $2.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 149.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Gartner, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Gartner, Inc is a research and advisory company, which equips business leaders with insights, advice, and tools that help build organizations. It operates through the following segments: Research, Consulting, and Conferences. The Research segment provides executives with objective insights and advice through reports, briefings, proprietary tools, access to the firm’s research experts, peer networking services, and membership programs.

