YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $221,000 Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,738 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 102 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 2.4% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,923 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $29,413,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Pura Vida Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 30.0% during the third quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 65,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $9,513,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1,263.2% during the third quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 1,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 4.5% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,267,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $331,814,000 after acquiring an additional 97,096 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 15.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,259,604 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $623,436,000 after acquiring an additional 557,891 shares during the period. 89.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZBH stock opened at $122.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $122.11 and a 200-day moving average of $132.25. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.47 and a fifty-two week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 5.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 6.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.53%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZBH shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. UBS Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $172.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Argus downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Zimmer Biomet from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.42.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

