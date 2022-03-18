YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Has $885,000 Stock Position in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,593 shares during the period. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cadence Bank NA acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $248,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 59,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,977,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $996,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF by 599.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 88,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 75,908 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:NEAR opened at $49.54 on Friday. BlackRock Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.10 and a 1-year high of $50.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.80 and its 200-day moving average is $49.96.

