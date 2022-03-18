YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Invests $258,000 in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $258,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CNA Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. CNA Financial Corp now owns 20,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,919,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 39.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 42.3% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 555 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Houlihan Lokey alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $127.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 11th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $122.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $116.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $97.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.67.

In related news, Director Paul Andrew Zuber sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total transaction of $206,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 26.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Houlihan Lokey stock opened at $97.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.19 and a beta of 0.67. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.72 and a 1 year high of $122.62. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $105.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.66.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The financial services provider reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $888.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $664.27 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 34.96%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 7.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Houlihan Lokey (Get Rating)

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Houlihan Lokey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Houlihan Lokey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.