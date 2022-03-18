YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Raises Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 55.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Shares of IWP stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $88.97 and a 12-month high of $123.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $98.77.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

