YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Stock Position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 26,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after buying an additional 2,140 shares during the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 364,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,290,000 after buying an additional 120,309 shares during the last quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC grew its stake in AbbVie by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 26,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,831,000 after buying an additional 3,966 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in AbbVie by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 143,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,478,000 after buying an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock opened at $158.59 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.70 and its 200-day moving average is $125.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $280.51 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.05 and a 12-month high of $158.61.

AbbVie ( NYSE:ABBV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $14.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.96 billion. AbbVie had a return on equity of 164.05% and a net margin of 20.54%. AbbVie’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 87.44%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Henry O. Gosebruch sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.26, for a total value of $2,223,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 90,919 shares of company stock worth $13,261,979 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ABBV shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on AbbVie from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com lowered AbbVie from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $149.31.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

