YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC Sells 2,649 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,759 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,649 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.1% of YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. TimeScale Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 6,978 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 39,684 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,344,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 29,313 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,730,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Patten Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Domani Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 4,889 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $54.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $305.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.25 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PFE. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Cowen upped their target price on Pfizer from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays set a $54.00 target price on Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

