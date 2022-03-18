Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Post -$2.45 EPS

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Analysts expect that 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVTGet Rating) will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.66). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year earnings of ($13.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.31) to ($11.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($10.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.86) to ($10.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2seventy bio.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

About 2seventy bio (Get Rating)

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 2seventy bio (TSVT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for 2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT)

Receive News & Ratings for 2seventy bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 2seventy bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.