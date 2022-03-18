Zacks: Analysts Anticipate 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT) to Post -$2.45 EPS

Analysts expect that 2seventy bio Inc (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Rating) will post earnings of ($2.45) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for 2seventy bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($2.94) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.66). The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that 2seventy bio will report full-year earnings of ($13.27) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($15.31) to ($11.86). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($10.44) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($10.86) to ($10.09). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow 2seventy bio.

TSVT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2seventy bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, 2seventy bio presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

In other 2seventy bio news, CEO Nick Leschly sold 3,270 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.91, for a total transaction of $78,185.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Nicola Heffron sold 1,636 shares of 2seventy bio stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $26,192.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 7,721 shares of company stock worth $167,715 in the last ninety days.

Shares of TSVT stock opened at $14.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.32. 2seventy bio has a 52 week low of $11.43 and a 52 week high of $64.00.

2seventy bio Inc is a cell and gene therapy company. It focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer. 2seventy bio Inc is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

