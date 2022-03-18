Zacks: Analysts Anticipate BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) to Post -$0.21 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA – Get Rating) to report ($0.21) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for BioCardia’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.12) and the lowest is ($0.25). BioCardia posted earnings per share of ($0.16) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 29th.

On average, analysts expect that BioCardia will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.00) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.48) to ($0.49). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover BioCardia.

BCDA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BioCardia in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on BioCardia in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 23.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,657 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioCardia during the second quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BioCardia by 67.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 411,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after buying an additional 166,396 shares during the last quarter. 14.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:BCDA traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,335. The company has a market capitalization of $36.95 million, a P/E ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 1.35. BioCardia has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $5.10. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.37.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia; and ALLOGENEIC cell therapy for cardiac and pulmonary disease.

