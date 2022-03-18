Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) Will Post Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.28 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.25 and the highest is $0.29. Federal Signal reported earnings of $0.38 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.89 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.81 to $1.97. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.33 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.16 to $2.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Federal Signal.

Get Federal Signal alerts:

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The conglomerate reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $301.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.64 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 8.29%. Federal Signal’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FSS. StockNews.com downgraded Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $52.00 to $46.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Federal Signal from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Federal Signal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

Shares of FSS opened at $33.83 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $37.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.08. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $33.05 and a fifty-two week high of $48.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.09%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman purchased 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $34.60 per share, for a total transaction of $96,880.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Eaton Vance Management boosted its position in Federal Signal by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,462 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in Federal Signal by 91.5% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,720 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new position in Federal Signal in the 3rd quarter valued at about $207,000. 90.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Federal Signal (Get Rating)

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Federal Signal (FSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Signal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Signal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.