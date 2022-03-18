Zacks: Analysts Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.15. NETGEAR posted earnings of $0.99 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 89.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th.

On average, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $1.69 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $251.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.83 million. NETGEAR had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 6.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently weighed in on NTGR shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised NETGEAR from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on NETGEAR from $34.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NETGEAR presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

NETGEAR stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $24.41. The stock had a trading volume of 546 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,876. The company has a market capitalization of $716.68 million, a PE ratio of 15.66 and a beta of 0.77. NETGEAR has a 12 month low of $22.86 and a 12 month high of $45.12. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.96.

In related news, SVP Vikram Mehta sold 1,844 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total value of $47,206.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTGR. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in NETGEAR by 49,273.0% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,214,575 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $38,757,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,115 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,698,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NETGEAR by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,422,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $158,398,000 after purchasing an additional 532,453 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,271,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in NETGEAR by 444.4% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 234,179 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,473,000 after purchasing an additional 191,162 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NETGEAR, Inc engages in the provision of Internet connected products to consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates through the following segments: Connected Home, and Small & Medium Business. The Connected Home segment focuses on consumers and consists of high-performance, dependable and easy-to-use WiFi Internet networking solutions such as WiFi mesh systems, routers, 4G/5G mobile products, smart devices such as Meural digital canvasses, and services offering consumers a range of parental controls and cyber security for their home networks.

