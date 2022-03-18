Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC) to Post $0.57 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) to announce $0.57 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Premier’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. Premier posted earnings of $0.64 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 10.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, May 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Premier will report full-year earnings of $2.52 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.46 to $2.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.59 to $2.76. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Premier.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.08. Premier had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $379.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.60 earnings per share. Premier’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Premier from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Premier from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.17.

In other news, insider Leigh Anderson sold 22,914 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.15, for a total transaction of $942,911.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINC. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Premier during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Premier by 124.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Premier during the 4th quarter valued at $100,000. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Premier stock traded down $0.58 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $36.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,603 shares, compared to its average volume of 423,195. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.55. Premier has a 12-month low of $32.57 and a 12-month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of 15.45, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.21%. Premier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.61%.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding.

