Zacks: Analysts Anticipate The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) Will Announce Earnings of $1.23 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) to post earnings of $1.23 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for The Blackstone Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.08 and the highest is $1.47. The Blackstone Group posted earnings of $0.96 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 28.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Blackstone Group will report full-year earnings of $5.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $6.09. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $6.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.40 to $7.78. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Blackstone Group.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. The Blackstone Group had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 25.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS.

Several research firms have recently commented on BX. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Blackstone Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.40.

In related news, Director Ruth Porat bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.21 per share, for a total transaction of $631,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total value of $4,121,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 585,233 shares of company stock worth $37,879,695. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BX. Norges Bank purchased a new position in The Blackstone Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $831,839,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,485,682 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,720,879,000 after acquiring an additional 6,049,041 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 9.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,477,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,989,163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691,281 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 6,334,322 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $736,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group by 8.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,924,375 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,085,321,000 after acquiring an additional 1,348,941 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BX traded down $0.97 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $118.96. The company had a trading volume of 3 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,187,187. The company has a market capitalization of $81.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The Blackstone Group has a one year low of $71.34 and a one year high of $149.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $121.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.85.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a dividend of $1.45 per share. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is presently 71.25%.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

