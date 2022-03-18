Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA) to Announce -$0.10 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Volta Inc – Class A (NYSE:VLTA – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Volta Inc – Class A’s earnings. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Volta Inc – Class A will report full year earnings of ($1.58) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.19) to ($0.97). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.36). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Volta Inc – Class A.

VLTA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Volta Inc – Class A from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on Volta Inc – Class A in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Volta Inc – Class A presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

VLTA traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.77. 62,874 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,387,346. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.79. Volta Inc – Class A has a 1-year low of $3.60 and a 1-year high of $14.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 7,647 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Volta Inc – Class A during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Volta Inc – Class A by 75.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 8,395 shares during the last quarter. 20.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tortoise Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Leawood, Kansas.

