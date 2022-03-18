Zacks: Analysts Expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.60 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) to report sales of $47.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for First Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $47.20 million to $48.00 million. First Financial reported sales of $44.21 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year sales of $196.50 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $196.00 million to $197.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $208.40 million, with estimates ranging from $208.00 million to $208.80 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.12). First Financial had a net margin of 27.27% and a return on equity of 9.86%. The company had revenue of $47.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.30 million.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of First Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th.

Shares of THFF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $44.36. 287,810 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,810. First Financial has a 52 week low of $37.69 and a 52 week high of $47.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.95. The firm has a market cap of $553.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $721,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in First Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,224,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in First Financial by 43.8% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 29,905 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after buying an additional 9,112 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in First Financial by 525.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,858 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 9,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Financial by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 77,460 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 13,747 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.49% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

