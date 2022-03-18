Zacks: Analysts Expect Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) Will Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.15 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Osisko Gold Royalties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.10. Osisko Gold Royalties posted earnings per share of $0.09 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties will report full year earnings of $0.43 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.52. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.48 to $0.63. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Osisko Gold Royalties.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

Several research analysts recently weighed in on OR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Osisko Gold Royalties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$20.00 to C$19.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.00 to C$23.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.58.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 0.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 15,230,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $171,034,000 after buying an additional 79,733 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Osisko Gold Royalties by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,864,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $71,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041,032 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Osisko Gold Royalties by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,413,604 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,066,000 after purchasing an additional 266,876 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,944,000. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its position in Osisko Gold Royalties by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,600,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,602,000 after acquiring an additional 235,740 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

OR stock traded down $1.04 on Friday, hitting $13.14. 6,367,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,552. The stock has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -119.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.72. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 12-month low of $10.64 and a 12-month high of $15.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.13.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.043 per share. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. Osisko Gold Royalties’s payout ratio is -154.55%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Osisko Gold Royalties (OR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.