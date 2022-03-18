Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $420.40 Million

Analysts expect Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) to report $420.40 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cirrus Logic’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $420.00 million to $421.21 million. Cirrus Logic posted sales of $293.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 43.2%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cirrus Logic will report full year sales of $1.71 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.86 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cirrus Logic.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUSGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The semiconductor company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $548.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $511.13 million. Cirrus Logic had a net margin of 16.10% and a return on equity of 19.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share.

CRUS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cirrus Logic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Cirrus Logic from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

In other news, VP Carl Jackson Alberty sold 3,726 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.74, for a total transaction of $319,467.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Allan Hughes sold 36,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $3,069,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,338 shares of company stock valued at $3,531,487. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Cirrus Logic by 678.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 397 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Cirrus Logic during the 3rd quarter valued at about $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cirrus Logic stock traded up $1.57 on Tuesday, hitting $83.72. The company had a trading volume of 3,808 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,969. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.60. The company has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.10, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.88. Cirrus Logic has a 52 week low of $71.11 and a 52 week high of $95.84.

Cirrus Logic, Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides low-power, high-precision mixed-signal processing solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers portable products, including codecs-chips that integrate analog-to-digital converters (ADCs) and digital-to-analog converters (DACs) into a single IC; smart codecs, a codec with digital signal processer; boosted amplifiers; micro-electromechanical systems microphones; haptic drivers; digital signal processors; and SoundClear technology, which consists of a portfolio of tools, software, and algorithms that offer enhanced voice quality, voice capture, and audio playback features.

