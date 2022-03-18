Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $273.33 Million

Equities analysts predict that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) will announce sales of $273.33 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $276.56 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $270.10 million. Cognex posted sales of $239.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $1.14 billion for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $1.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.26 billion to $1.30 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $244.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.48 million. Cognex had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 26.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Cognex in a report on Friday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cognex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $80.00 to $68.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Cognex from $85.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Cognex from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $71.65. 1,979,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 906,666. Cognex has a 52-week low of $61.51 and a 52-week high of $92.17. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $66.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.67. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75 and a beta of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.67%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at $1,928,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $124,388,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognex by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,214,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,494,108,000 after purchasing an additional 288,272 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex during the fourth quarter worth $173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.78% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

