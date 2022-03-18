Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Riskified Ltd (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Riskified’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Riskified will report full-year earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.48) to ($0.44). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($0.34) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.41) to ($0.27). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Riskified.

Riskified (NYSE:RSKD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. Riskified had a negative return on equity of 49.24% and a negative net margin of 75.96%. The company had revenue of $69.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.32 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Riskified in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $9.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on Riskified from $18.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Riskified from $23.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Riskified from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Riskified from $15.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.14.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in Riskified by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,819,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,670,000 after purchasing an additional 234,003 shares in the last quarter. General Atlantic L.P. bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the third quarter worth about $121,463,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $22,674,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Riskified by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,314,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,190,000 after acquiring an additional 97,698 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Riskified in the fourth quarter worth about $9,649,000. 21.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RSKD traded up $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.58. 863,522 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,108,847. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.74. Riskified has a twelve month low of $5.48 and a twelve month high of $40.48.

Riskified Ltd. provides fraud management platform enabling frictionless eCommerce. The company’s platform identifies the individual behind each online interaction, helping merchants Riskified’s customers eliminate risk and uncertainty from their business. Riskified Ltd. is based in NEW YORK.

