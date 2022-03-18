Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $457.28 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) to announce $457.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Steven Madden’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $439.40 million to $477.00 million. Steven Madden posted sales of $361.03 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Steven Madden will report full year sales of $2.09 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.11 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.18 billion to $2.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Steven Madden.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOOGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The textile maker reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $578.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.03 million. Steven Madden had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 25.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 63.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.27 EPS.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SHOO shares. Loop Capital raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Steven Madden from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Steven Madden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.67.

Shares of Steven Madden stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 709,257. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $41.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 1.25. Steven Madden has a fifty-two week low of $34.92 and a fifty-two week high of $51.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Steven Madden’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Steven Madden’s dividend payout ratio is 35.90%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Steven Madden by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,366,046 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $255,661,000 after acquiring an additional 2,088,717 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Steven Madden by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 469,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $18,854,000 after purchasing an additional 97,548 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Steven Madden by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 37,100 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in Steven Madden by 176.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 23,961 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 15,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Steven Madden by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 351,705 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,390,000 after purchasing an additional 45,233 shares in the last quarter. 95.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Steven Madden Ltd. engages in the design, marketing, and sale of fashion-forward footwear for women, men, and children. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories and Apparel, Retail, First Cost, and Licensing. The Wholesale Footwear segment includes branded and private label women’s, men’s, girl’s and children’s footwear.

