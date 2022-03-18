Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Will Post Earnings of $1.25 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) will announce $1.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Progressive’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.40 and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.15. Progressive reported earnings of $1.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 27.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Progressive will report full-year earnings of $4.94 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.06 to $5.81. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $6.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.31 to $7.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Progressive.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Progressive had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 7.02%. The firm had revenue of $10.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. Progressive’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently commented on PGR. Zacks Investment Research raised Progressive from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. UBS Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $106.00 to $114.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Evercore ISI upgraded Progressive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $118.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Progressive from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Progressive from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Progressive has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $102.33.

Shares of NYSE:PGR traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.22. 3,865,825 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,911,991. Progressive has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $111.85. The company has a market cap of $65.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.62, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $107.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.46.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 6th. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.05%.

In related news, CAO Mariann Wojtkun Marshall sold 1,400 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.35, for a total transaction of $141,890.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew J. Quigg sold 1,391 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.24, for a total value of $142,215.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,793 shares of company stock worth $1,555,459. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in Progressive by 6.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 195,647 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 12,344 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 162.3% during the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 6,997 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 4,329 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its holdings in Progressive by 8.6% during the second quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 8,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $813,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,197,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $215,842,000 after acquiring an additional 275,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Progressive by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 80,776 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,933,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares in the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

