Zacks: Brokerages Expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK) to Post $0.20 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Broadmark Realty Capital Inc. (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) to announce earnings per share of $0.20 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Broadmark Realty Capital’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.22 and the lowest is $0.18. Broadmark Realty Capital posted earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Broadmark Realty Capital will report full year earnings of $0.87 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.76 to $0.98. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.81 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Broadmark Realty Capital.

Broadmark Realty Capital (NYSE:BRMK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). Broadmark Realty Capital had a return on equity of 8.04% and a net margin of 68.43%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BRMK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Broadmark Realty Capital from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Broadmark Realty Capital from $12.50 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.50.

Shares of NYSE:BRMK traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.47. 1,752,309 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,036,926. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.60 and a beta of 0.81. Broadmark Realty Capital has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $11.10. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.59.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.92%. Broadmark Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 135.48%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 38.6% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 29,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 8,335 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $940,000. Next Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $282,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Broadmark Realty Capital during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $144,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.26% of the company’s stock.

Broadmark Realty Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, funding, servicing, and managing a portfolio of short-term and first deed of trust loans to fund the construction, development, and investment in residential or commercial properties in the United States. It also provides short-term and first deed of trust loans secured by real estate to fund the construction and development, investment in residential or commercial properties.

