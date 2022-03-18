Zacks: Brokerages Expect HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) to Announce -$0.23 EPS

Wall Street brokerages forecast that HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA – Get Rating) will report ($0.23) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for HUYA’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.21) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.25). HUYA posted earnings of $0.19 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 221.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that HUYA will report full year earnings of $0.22 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.23. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.11). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover HUYA.

Several research firms have commented on HUYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of HUYA from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday. China Renaissance Securities downgraded shares of HUYA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. CLSA reduced their price target on shares of HUYA from $9.50 to $6.10 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HUYA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of HUYA in a research report on Monday, December 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.07.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $5.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 52,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,771,566. The company has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.60. HUYA has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $25.67.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 13,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 176.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 3,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 633.2% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,299 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 171,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361 shares during the period. 27.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUYA Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates game live streaming platforms in the People's Republic of China. Its platforms enable broadcasters and viewers to interact during live streaming. The company's live streaming content also covers other entertainment content, such as talent shows, anime, outdoor activities, live chats, online theatre, and other genres.

