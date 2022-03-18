Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Announce $4.74 EPS

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) to announce $4.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.51. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $3.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Get Meritage Homes alerts:

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.30. 498,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $84.05 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.