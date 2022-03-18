Zacks: Brokerages Expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH) to Announce $4.74 EPS

Posted by on Mar 18th, 2022

Equities analysts expect Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) to announce $4.74 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Meritage Homes’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $5.25 and the lowest estimate coming in at $4.51. Meritage Homes reported earnings per share of $3.44 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Meritage Homes will report full-year earnings of $24.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $23.75 to $26.79. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $24.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $19.39 to $28.35. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Meritage Homes.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTHGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $6.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.04 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Meritage Homes had a return on equity of 26.88% and a net margin of 14.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.97 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently commented on MTH shares. Wedbush started coverage on Meritage Homes in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $157.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Meritage Homes from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $148.00 to $111.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Zelman & Associates raised Meritage Homes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Meritage Homes has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.43.

Meritage Homes stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.30. 498,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 471,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $98.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 1.75. Meritage Homes has a 1 year low of $84.05 and a 1 year high of $125.01.

In related news, EVP Javier Feliciano sold 4,648 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.32, for a total transaction of $470,935.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Steven J. Hilton sold 39,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.41, for a total value of $4,005,695.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,181 shares of company stock worth $9,116,246. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MTH. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 59.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 767 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Meritage Homes during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Meritage Homes by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,055 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Meritage Homes (Get Rating)

Meritage Homes Corp. designs and builds single family homes. It offers variety of entry-level and first move-up homes. The firm operates through the following segments: Homebuilding and Financial Services. The Homebuilding segment acquires constructs and markets single-detached houses. The Financial Services segment includes the operations of the company’s subsidiary, Carefree Title.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Meritage Homes (MTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH)

Receive News & Ratings for Meritage Homes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meritage Homes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.