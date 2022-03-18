Zacks Investment Research Lowers Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apyx Medical (NASDAQ:APYX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Apyx Medical Corporation is an energy technology company. It provides products in the cosmetic and surgical markets. The company’s Helium Plasma Technology is marketed and sold as Renuvion(R) in the cosmetic surgery market and J-Plasma(R) in the hospital surgical market. Apyx Medical Corporation, formerly known as Bovie Medical Corporation, is based in FL, United States. “

Get Apyx Medical alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:APYX opened at $7.91 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.19. Apyx Medical has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $17.50.

Apyx Medical ( NASDAQ:APYX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. Apyx Medical had a negative net margin of 34.05% and a negative return on equity of 24.87%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Apyx Medical will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Apyx Medical by 5.9% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 14,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 69.0% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 9.3% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 12,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,046 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 125.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Apyx Medical by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,381,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.47% of the company’s stock.

Apyx Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apyx Medical Corp. operates as an energy-based medical technology company. The firm engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing a range of electrosurgical products and technologies, as well as related medical products used the offices of doctors, surgery centers, and hospitals worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Energy and Original Equipment Manufacture (OME).

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Apyx Medical (APYX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Apyx Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apyx Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.