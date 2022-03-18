Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Evelo Biosciences by 644.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 4,927 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 297.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 82.4% in the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Evelo Biosciences during the second quarter worth $123,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Evelo Biosciences during the 3rd quarter worth about $72,000. 90.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)

Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.