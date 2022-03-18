Zacks Investment Research Lowers Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Evelo Biosciences, Inc. operates as a bio-technology company. It develops therapies for the treatment of the gut-body network. The company also offers treatment for cancer and inflammatory diseases. Its product portfolio consists of EDP1066 which are in clinical stage. Evelo Biosciences is based in Massachusetts, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ:EVLO opened at $3.30 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.86. Evelo Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.55 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a current ratio of 4.72.
About Evelo Biosciences (Get Rating)
Evelo Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of orally delivered investigational medicines. Its portfolio includes EDP1066 and EDP1815 for the treatment of inflammatory diseases, EDP2939 for inflammation, and EDP1908 for oncology. The company was founded by Noubar B.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
- James River Group Stock is Worth Taking a Closer Look
- 2 Intriguing Stock Splits to Buy Now
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Evelo Biosciences (EVLO)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.